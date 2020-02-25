Oh, Deer! Animal Smashes Through Bank Window

At the Bar Harbor Bank and Trust branch in downtown Randolph, Vermont, the lone suspect in a breaking and entering case Monday had four legs.

"It was unbelievable," recalled Lisa Allard, who took video of a group of deer just after one of those animals smashed through an office window at the back of the bank. "The deer just thrashed around, jumped all over the desk and furniture, and jumped back out the window."

Allard said she is really glad her coworker wasn't at his desk for what surely would've been a dangerous situation. She shared photos with NECN showing the office, which had shards of glass all over the floor and desk.

"When the window was there, you could see a reflection of the trees from across the road," Allard noted. "My theory was maybe it saw the reflection of the trees and the snow and it thought it was jumping into a field instead of a window."

A day after the wild encounter, a trail of blood and hair was still visible by the window.

"That's a first for me," said Daniel Murray, an employee of New Hampshire's Claremont Glassworks, Inc., which was called in to replace the shattered panes Tuesday. "We were kind of in the middle of [another] job, and somebody told me a deer jumped through the window. I'm like, 'You've got to be kidding me, right?'"

Murray and a colleague observed that had the lending office door been left open, the animal could've made it into other workspaces or the bank lobby, causing much more damage.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife was called to help, Allard said, but there's really no way of knowing just how the deer is doing after its surprise trip to the bank.