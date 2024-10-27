Crime and Courts

Oklahoma firefighter accused of online solicitation of minor in North Texas

By De'Anthony Taylor

A firefighter and paramedic in Oklahoma was arrested in North Texas after investigators said he fell for a sex crime ruse, where he intended to meet and have sex with a teenage girl.

On Friday, Oct. 25, 40-year-old David Villines of Denison, Texas, was booked into the Collin County Detention Facility on an online solicitation of a minor charge.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, Villines tried to meet with a minor he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but it was an undercover agent posing as the teen.

Investigators said during the online chat, Villines made comments indicating his intent to meet and engage in sexual activity. He then agreed to meet at a predetermined location, where law enforcement took him into custody.

Villines then agreed to meet at a predetermined location, where law enforcement took him into custody, officials said. As of Sunday, his bond is set at $100,000.

