fire

Old Brockton State House Fire ‘Suspicious,' Officials Say

The fire at an historic building in Brockton seems suspicious to officials, who noted that a number of other outdoor fires were reported in the area around the same time

By Mary Markos

The old State House at the Brockton Fair Grounds burned overnight in what officials are calling a "suspicious" fire.

The four-alarm blaze was reported just before 1 a.m. at 500 Belmont Street Wednesday morning, according to Brockton Deputy Chief Brian Nardelli.

Crews were challenged by the age of the structure and limited access to water while working to douse the flames. No injuries were reported.

The timing of the fire seems suspicious to officials, who noted that at least two other outdoor fires were reported in the area around the same time.

