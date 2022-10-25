Oliver Ames High School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Oliver Ames High School in Easton, Massachusetts, was evacuated Tuesday over a bomb threat, according to the police department.

Police said they were called to the school around noon. The building was evacuated and investigators are searching the building for anything suspicious. All other Easton schools have been put under a stay in place order.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of the investigation, where there will be a large emergency response. The Easton Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police have also responded.

Parents should await guidance from their school when picking students up.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.