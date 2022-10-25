Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Easton

Oliver Ames High School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

Oliver Ames High School in Easton, Massachusetts, was evacuated Tuesday over a bomb threat, according to the police department.

Police said they were called to the school around noon. The building was evacuated and investigators are searching the building for anything suspicious. All other Easton schools have been put under a stay in place order.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of the investigation, where there will be a large emergency response. The Easton Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police have also responded.

Parents should await guidance from their school when picking students up.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

Eastonbomb threatoliver ames high school
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us