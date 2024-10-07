Olympic medalist Frederick ‘Flips' Richard honored in hometown of Stoughton

Frederick "Flips" Richard is one of the Massachusetts natives who put New England on the map for men's gymnastics during the Paris Olympics.

Sunday, he was honored by his hometown of Stoughton, where Oct. 6 will forever be known as Frederick Richard Day.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Olympic bronze medalist was back in Massachusetts to show off his moves at his alma mater, Stoughton High School, where he hopes to inspire the next generation.

"It feels like a full circle moment, I am back in the place that I grew up and now I'm teaching the kids and I'm incredibly grateful," he said. "I am having so much fun seeing everybody I haven’t seen in so long.”

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Have yourself a day, @FrederickFlips!



Ahead of tonight’s @GoldOverAmerica show in Boston, Frederick was recognized at Stoughton High School (Class of 2022) and given a key to the city & a championship belt!



📸 @StoughtonPS pic.twitter.com/jletVsWq5E — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) October 6, 2024

The 20-year-old was joined Sunday by his parents who say this is just the beginning and that he has much more to achieve.

"This has always been Fred’s dream to bring more eyes to gymnastics and he really, really wants to inspire the next generation,” his mom said.

Richard spoke to local students to answer their questions and introduce the Frederick Richard educational scholarship.

​"Frederick is representing Stoughton on the national stage... we are just really proud of him,” Stoughton High principal Juliette Miller said.

Fresh off winning the bronze medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, Stoughton gymnast Frederick Richard stopped by The Hub Today to share what it's like basking in the glow of all his hard work — and what he's looking forward to when he comes to Boston on the Gold Across America Tour. Follow NBC10 Boston's The Hub Today: https://instagram.com/thehubtoday https://facebook.com/TheHubToday https://twitter.com/TheHubToday https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston

Now to go with that bronze medal, Richard has a key to the town -- forever marking his huge accomplishment for Stoughton.

"Dream big and plan big… it really can happen. Put the right plan together and you just give everything,” he said.

Later Sunday, Richard was reuniting with Team USA's men's and women's gymnastic teams for the Gold Over America tour stop at TD Garden -- the first of two shows in Boston.