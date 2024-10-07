Stoughton

Olympic medalist Frederick ‘Flips' Richard honored in hometown of Stoughton

The 20-year-old Team USA gymnast received a key to the city and showed off his moves at his alma mater, Stoughton High School

By Priscilla Casper

NBC Universal, Inc.

Frederick "Flips" Richard is one of the Massachusetts natives who put New England on the map for men's gymnastics during the Paris Olympics.

Sunday, he was honored by his hometown of Stoughton, where Oct. 6 will forever be known as Frederick Richard Day.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Olympic bronze medalist was back in Massachusetts to show off his moves at his alma mater, Stoughton High School, where he hopes to inspire the next generation.

"It feels like a full circle moment, I am back in the place that I grew up and now I'm teaching the kids and I'm incredibly grateful," he said. "I am having so much fun seeing everybody I haven’t seen in so long.”

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The 20-year-old was joined Sunday by his parents who say this is just the beginning and that he has much more to achieve.

"This has always been Fred’s dream to bring more eyes to gymnastics and he really, really wants to inspire the next generation,” his mom said.

Richard spoke to local students to answer their questions and introduce the Frederick Richard educational scholarship.

​"Frederick is representing Stoughton on the national stage... we are just really proud of him,” Stoughton High principal Juliette Miller said.

Fresh off winning the bronze medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, Stoughton gymnast Frederick Richard stopped by The Hub Today to share what it's like basking in the glow of all his hard work — and what he's looking forward to when he comes to Boston on the Gold Across America Tour. Follow NBC10 Boston's The Hub Today: https://instagram.com/thehubtoday https://facebook.com/TheHubToday https://twitter.com/TheHubToday https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston

Now to go with that bronze medal, Richard has a key to the town -- forever marking his huge accomplishment for Stoughton.

"Dream big and plan big… it really can happen. Put the right plan together and you just give everything,” he said.

Later Sunday, Richard was reuniting with Team USA's men's and women's gymnastic teams for the Gold Over America tour stop at TD Garden -- the first of two shows in Boston.

Related stories

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 20

Medalist Frederick Richard of Stoughton: Olympics will ‘be a part of me forever'

Boston Aug 20

Stoughton's Olympic hero Frederick ‘Flips' Richard stops by NBC's Boston Media Center

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 20

Simone Biles' GOAT tour is so popular in Boston a 2nd show's been added

This article tagged under:

Stoughton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us