On the trail: Sights and sounds from NH, one day before the state's primary

Editor's note: Digital reporter Matt Fortin is spending Monday and Tuesday in New Hampshire, chronicling the events leading up to Tuesday's presidential primary election and primary day itself. You can follow along with his travels below.

1:10 p.m.: It’s the day before primary in New Hampshire — and Manchester, the Granite State’s largest city, is buzzing as presidential candidates and news media descend on the state.

I’ll be spending the day criss-crossing the state, heading to events held by the Trump and Haley camps and talking to voters about what matters most to them.

I arrived at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Manchester shortly before 1 p.m. — where the nation’s largest news organizations have set up a home base to follow the first in the nation primary. Reporters, producers and photographers are discussing their plans, conducting interviews and grabbing coffee to fuel their coverage.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

I’m planning my afternoon and evening, and will take you along with me to several of the day’s events. Follow along here.