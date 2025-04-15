Boston

One Boston Day to honor the lives lost, survivors and heroes of 2013 attack

The city has issued a call to action — encouraging acts of kindness on Tuesday

By Matt Fortin

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 15: Daffodils are placed at the Boston Marathon finish line in Boston on April 15, 2020. One Boston Day is the seventh anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings, and the area around the finish line on Boylston St. is empty due to coronavirus. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Tuesday marks One Boston Day — a day to honor the lives lost, survivors and heroes of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The city, in conjunction with the Boston Athletic Association, is holding a number of events leading up to Marathon Monday to reflect and remember the dark day in Boston's history.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held on Tuesday morning in the city's Back Bay neighborhood, to mark 12 years since the 2013 marathon. The memorial ceremony will be held at the marathon memorials at 10 a.m.

Mayor Michelle Wu is calling on the city to engage in acts of kindness to recognize One Boston Day.

“On One Boston Day, we remember the victims, survivors, families, and first responders of 2013, and center what unites our great city,” Wu said. “One of our darkest moments has become a call to carry out acts of kindness, volunteer, and make a difference for our residents and our neighborhoods. I encourage everyone to reflect on this day and join in making a positive change in our communities.”

You can learn more about One Boston Day here.

