One Boston Day: City Marks 9th Anniversary of Marathon Bombings

One Boston Day focuses on resiliency and strength as the city commemorates the 9th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.

There are a few events on deck Friday. There will be two wreath laying events at the two locations on Boylston Street where bombs were detonated. There’s also a moment of silence scheduled for 2:49 p.m., the time of the attacks. Immediately after, bells will ring at the Old South Church in memory of those lives taken that day, and in honor of the survivors.

People are asked to do four acts of kindness one One Boston Day, including supporting a small business or restaurant, buying someone a cup of coffee or donating to a local organization. The city has list 15 suggested good deeds to choose from. So far, more than 280,000 people have made the pledge this year to take part.

“One Boston Day is our opportunity to stand together in service to and in solidarity with others, showcasing what makes Boston so special," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

There is also a One Boston Day blood drive at Big Night Live on Causeway Street starting at 10 a.m. Those who participate in any event are encouraged to use the hashtag “One Boston Day.”