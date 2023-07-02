One child dead, several injured in Vermont crash

A boy has died after an ATV crash in Windham County, Vermont on Saturday.

Vermont State Police says they responded to the crash on Lost Mile Road in Newfane at approximately 7 p.m.

According to authorities, 40-year-old Matthew Conlon, from Pepperell, Massachusetts was driving a crossover utility vehicle with another adult and five children.

Conlon lost control of the vehicle on a curve, causing the ATV to overturn, police say.

A 7-year-old boy was transported to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. Several other passengers had minor injuries.

Authorities say they don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.