One dead, 1 critically injured in shooting incident in Woonsocket, RI

A neighbor said the shooting stemmed from an argument over money

By Marc Fortier

One man has died and another was badly injured in a shooting incident in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, on Tuesday night.

According to WJAR, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between a 57-year-old man and a 32-year-old man in an apartment on Main Street. Police said the older man shot the young man several times. The older man then barricaded himself inside an apartment before fatally shooting himself.

The younger man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said both men lived in the apartment building and knew each other. A neighbor told WJAR the argument was over money.

The names of the two men involved have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

