One dead, 2 injured after car crashes into house in Maine

Police say one person is dead and two others were injured when a car crashed into a house in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday morning.

Lewiston police said they responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the 800 block of Webster Street around 4:17 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found that a BMW had driven into a single-family home.

Several occupants were trapped inside the vehicle and required extrication, police said. One passenger, identified as 28-year-old Natasha Thoits of Lewiston, was pronounced dead at the scene after being removed from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Blaze Small, also of Lewiston, suffered minor injuries. A third passenger, whose name has not been released, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Central Maine Medical Center. A fourth passenger, described as a male, fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Lewiston police are continuing to investigate the accident, but said their preliminary findings are that both speed and impairment were contributing factors. Anyone with information about the crash or the passenger who fled the scene is asked to contact Detective Aaron Schmitz at aschmitz@lewistonmaine.gov.