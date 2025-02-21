One dead, 2 others injured in Loudon, NH crash

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Loudon, New Hampshire, on Thursday afternoon.

Loudon police said they responded to a report of a serious 2-vehicle crash on Route 106 at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.

The crash involved a Ford F-550 utility truck and a Jeep Wrangler. Three peopel were taken to Concord Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Cpl. Ryan Gamble at 603-798-5521, ext. 404 or via email at rgamble@loudonpolice.com.