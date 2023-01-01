Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Rhode Island

One Dead After Crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

The vehicle was traveling on I-95 North south of Kingstown Road when it crashed, according to authorities.

By Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR

One man is dead crashing in the town of Richmond, Rhode Island on Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police.

The vehicle was traveling on I-95 North south of Kingstown Road when it crashed, according to authorities.

Witnesses say the car was driving erratically and crashed into a high speed barrier on the left side then veered to the right side of the highway striking the guard rail and rolling over, according to police.

Police say the driver, identified as 43-year-old Eric S. Qualey, from Cambridge, Massachusetts, was transported to Kent County Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us