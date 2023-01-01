One Dead After Crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

One man is dead crashing in the town of Richmond, Rhode Island on Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police.

The vehicle was traveling on I-95 North south of Kingstown Road when it crashed, according to authorities.

Witnesses say the car was driving erratically and crashed into a high speed barrier on the left side then veered to the right side of the highway striking the guard rail and rolling over, according to police.

Police say the driver, identified as 43-year-old Eric S. Qualey, from Cambridge, Massachusetts, was transported to Kent County Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.