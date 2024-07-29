One dead after house fire in Webster

A person has died after a fire at a multi-family home in Webster, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

The State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed one person, identified only as male, died when fire broke out at the home on South Point Road Saturday around 10 p.m. Six people were living in the home, according to officials.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The other residents have been displaced.

The fire remains under investigation. More details were not immediately available.