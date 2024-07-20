One dead and two injured in shooting near temple in Lowell

Authorities have been combing through the scene of a fatal shooting in front of a Hindu temple in Lowell interrupting a religious celebration taking place all weekend.

One man was killed and two other people were injured in the incident, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon.

Authorities say that when they arrived to the area at around 4:53 a.m. they found people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say a 43-year-old man from Lowell and a 34-year-old man were sent to the hospital where the 43-year-old was later pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old woman also suffered injuried and transported herself to the hospital, according to authorities.

The entire parking lot behind a shopping plaza off of Middlesex Street in Lowell taped off as authorities focus their investigation on several cars, alcohol bottles and a pile of clothes left behind.

According to police, a group was gathered in the parking lot when a physical altercation happened before the shooting.

Investigators spent hours taking photos and placing evidence markers on the ground this morning. Meanwhile, dozens of people arriving for a three-day religious celebration being held at the temple for people from a specific village in India.

There is no information that the gathering was related to the temple.

About a thousand expected to come out today and tomorrow for the festivities. Police ended up redirecting them around the crime scene so they could proceed with their program.

"There might be a delay but the event will go on and it’s an all day event there will be dances performances prayers everything" said Ravi Patel.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.