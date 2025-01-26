New Hampshire

One dead, another seriously injured in house fire in Deering, NH

Both people were trapped inside the home when the fire broke out, officials said

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

One person is dead and a second person was seriously injured in a house fire in Deering, New Hampshire, on Saturday night.

Deering Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire with multiple people trapped at a single-family home on Hart Farm Road in Deering around 9:19 p.m. Saturday, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. Officers from the Hillsboro Police Department were first on scene and encountered heavy flames coming from the house.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Additional assistance was requested, and firefighters from a dozen neighboring communities responded. The fire was brought under control around 11:46 p.m.

With the assistance of a state police K9, one victim was located dead inside the home. A man who was trapped on the second floor when the fire started was assisted out of the home by a neighbor and taken to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was later transferred to a Boston hospital.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

An autopsy will be conducted by the chief medical examiner's office to verify the identity of the person who died in the fire and confirm their cause and manner of death.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by fire officials. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call 603-223-4289 or email fmo@dos.nh.gov.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Jan 24

Teenage driver arrested after driving 137 mph during 30-mile police pursuit in NH

Nashua Jan 24

Police investigate car burned with Molotov cocktail in Nashua, NH

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us