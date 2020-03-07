Local
Weymouth

1 Dead From Rollover Crash in Weymouth: Police

The driver was the only occupant of the Dodge Charger

By Alec Greaney

weymouth crash
NBC10 Boston

A Dodge Charger rolled off the road and caught fire in Weymouth, killing the driver on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A car rolled over off the highway and caught fire in Weymouth, killing the driver inside early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash took place on Route 3 Southbound, south of exit 16 in Weymouth. Police were called to the scene around 2:14 a.m.

The victim was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger, which drove off the left side of the roadway and rolled into the median, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has yet to be identified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

