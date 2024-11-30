Wallingford

One dead following early morning crash on I-91 in Connecticut: state police

By Bryan Mercer

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

A 22-year-old man is dead following a three-vehicle incident that took place early Saturday morning on I-91.

Troopers say just north of Exit 13 in Wallingford, a vehicle was driving southbound when it was struck from behind by a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was Marcellino Phillip Anthony Turcio, 22, of the Northford section of North Branford. Police say Turcio was tossed from the motorcycle to the roadway after the collision.

Just after 2 a.m., troopers say Turcio was then struck by another vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries.

Turcio was pronounced dead by Wallingford emergency responders when they arrived on the scene.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle that hit Turcio left the scene. They do not know what type of vehicle it was nor the identity of the driver.

State police ask anyone with information to contact them as they continue their investigation.

