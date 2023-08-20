One dead in car and motorcycle crash in Rochester, NH

One person is dead after after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Authorities responded to a report of a crash in the intersection of South Main St and Portland St. at around 7:40 p.m.

The motorcycle operator was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Traffic was diverted for several hours but the roadway has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.