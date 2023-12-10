Waltham

One dead in rollover crash in Waltham

Waltham Police says they responded to a report of a rollover accident in the area of 211 Moody St. at around 11:57 p.m.

Police
Authorities are investigating a rollover crash that left one person dead late Saturday night in Waltham, Massachusetts.

According to authorities, they found three people in the vehicle. One was declared dead at the scene and the other two were transported to hospitals and later released.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are urged to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3600.

The investigation is ongoing.

