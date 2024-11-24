New Hampshire

One dead in single-car crash in Nashua

By Irvin Rodriguez

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Nashua, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Nashua Fire Rescue says they responded to a report of a crash at around 1:08 a.m.

When they arrived, authorities say they found a car had hit the center barrier and ended up against the overpass on Tinker Road.

Hydraulic rescue tools were used to access the person inside the car, according to authorities.

The person in the car was declared dead at the scene.

New Hampshire State Police is investigating the incident.

