Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Canton

One Dead in Single Vehicle Crash in Canton

The driver tried to change lanes and lost control of the vehicle, striking a guardrail and crashing into the center median.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police lights
Shutterstock

One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Canton, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, at around 5:00 a.m. a man was driving a Toyota Tundra southbound on Route 95.

The driver tried to change lanes and lost control of the vehicle, striking a guardrail and crashing into the center median.

The driver was ejected and declared dead at the scene.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing

This article tagged under:

Canton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us