New Hampshire

One dead, one injured after crash between truck and tractor

Authorities say they saw a tractor had collided with a pickup truck when they arrived.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Generic New Hampshire State Police
New Hampshire State Police

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash between a tractor and a pickup truck in Conway, New Hampshire on Friday.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a report of a crash on East Main Street at around 3:57 p.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say they saw a had tractor collided with a pickup truck when they arrived.

According to police, the vehicles caught fire after the crash.

The police investigation revealed the tractor was traveling eastbound when it crossed the line and struck the truck

The driver of the pickup truck died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police say.

The driver of the tractor was treated for minor injuries, according to authorities.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us