One dead, one injured in crash in Pinkham's Grant, NH

A man is dead after a crash in Pinkham's Grant, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

New Hampshire State Police say the responded to a crash near 467 Route 16 at around 6 p.m.

Authorities say they found a crash involving a sedan and an SUV when they arrived at the scene.

According to Police the sedan was traveling northbound when it crossed the double solid yellow lines, and struck a southbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 77-year-old Peter Canty, of Jackson New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries, police say.

Route 16 was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.