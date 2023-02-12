Woman Dead After Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police

One woman is dead and one other person is injured after a stabbing in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood in Boston on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a person stabbed on 5 Woodside Ave. at around 5 p.m.

Police say that before they arrived, two people entered the District 13 police station suffering from multiple stab wounds.

One of the victims, an adult woman, was pronounced dead while the second person is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Police say that after the incident, they arrested one minor in the area of Glen Road.

She was taken to the hospital and later arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470. You can do it anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).