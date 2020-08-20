One Dead, One Injured in Lincoln Shooting

A 63-year-old woman died and another person is in the hospital after a shooting in Lincoln, Maine Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Wednesday at 940 Transalpine Road, Lincoln, where the victim, Pauline Taylor, lived. Taylor's remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed Thursday.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was notified and responded to the scene along with the Lincoln Police Department and the Lincoln Ambulance Service. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department and the Maine Warden Service are helping with the investigation.

There is no threat to the public at this time, according to police. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit by calling 207-973-3700 x9.