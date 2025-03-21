‘One if by land, two if by sea': Concord commemorates Paul Revere's midnight ride

April marks 250 years since the battles of Lexington and Concord, and leading up to that anniversary, those communities are finding unique ways to commemorate these events.

History is coming alive in Concord, 250 years after Paul Revere's midnight ride.

Concord-based community arts organization "Art for All" teamed up with sign maker Bill Crosby to commemorate the "Concord250" anniversary.

Crosby and other local artists hand-crafted a one-of-a-kind tribute to the legendary lanterns that let the Minutemen know - "one if by land, and two if by sea."

“He said he had an interesting project for a lantern, and I said, ‘we can make a lantern,’ and he said, ‘no, I mean a big lantern!’” joked Crosby.

Using DIBOND material, Crosby created a faux patina to make the creation look like copper or bronze.

The Concord250 Lantern is nearly twice as tall as an adult woman, and it’s so big you could fit more than 250 of the original lanterns inside it.

“Everything’s to scale from a small model that we found pictures of,” said Crosby.

The only surviving lantern from Boston’s Old North Church is on display inside the Concord Museum.

On Sunday, cyclists will follow the route of Paul Revere’s ride -- carrying an LED torch in an Olympic-style relay from Boston to Concord.

The event will culminate in a symbolic lighting of the giant Concord250 lantern on the lawn of the Concord Museum, where it will remain through the April 19 anniversary.

“It will sort of start its journey through Concord at the museum and then be in the April 19 parade,” said Concord Museum executive director Lisa Krassner.

Krassner says it symbolizes our country’s fight for freedom and democracy in 1775.

“Here we are 250 years later commemorating that moment,” said Krassner, “but also it gives us an opportunity to reflect on what those values mean to us as Americans and as citizens.”

The lighting ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday.