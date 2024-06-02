One injured after fiery car crash in Cape Cod

One person was injured after a car crash in Centerville, Massachusetts.

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department says they responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Route 28 and Lumbert Mill Road.

Authorities say that they arrived to find an SUV had crashed into a tree and there was fire in the engine area.

The fire department says bystanders had assisted the driver of the car before they arrived.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.