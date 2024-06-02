Cape Cod

One injured after fiery car crash in Cape Cod

Authorities say that they arrived to find an SUV had crashed into a tree and there was fire in the engine area.

One person was injured after a car crash in Centerville, Massachusetts.

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department says they responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Route 28 and Lumbert Mill Road.

The fire department says bystanders had assisted the driver of the car before they arrived.

The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

