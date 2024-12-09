Boston

One injured after truck lands on its roof following wild crash on Mass. Pike in Boston

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries

By Marc Fortier

One person was taken to the hospital after a wild two-car crash on Massachusetts Turnpike on ramp in Boston that ended with a pickup truck on its roof.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the westbound on-ramp from Arlington Street to the Mass. Pike. Two cars were involved, and one driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A photo from the scene showed a black pickukp truck on its roof in the middle of the ramp, blocking the roadway.

The ramp was temporarily closed as emergency crews dealt with the crash scene. Delays were also being reported on Arlington Street.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for further details on the crash.

More Massachusetts news

John Tomase 1 hour ago

Five free agents Red Sox will target with Juan Soto off the board

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Police arrest man after car chase through multiple towns, armed standoff on Cape Cod

This article tagged under:

Boston
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us