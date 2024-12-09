One injured after truck lands on its roof following wild crash on Mass. Pike in Boston

One person was taken to the hospital after a wild two-car crash on Massachusetts Turnpike on ramp in Boston that ended with a pickup truck on its roof.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the westbound on-ramp from Arlington Street to the Mass. Pike. Two cars were involved, and one driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A photo from the scene showed a black pickukp truck on its roof in the middle of the ramp, blocking the roadway.

The ramp was temporarily closed as emergency crews dealt with the crash scene. Delays were also being reported on Arlington Street.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for further details on the crash.