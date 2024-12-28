One injured as firefighters battle flames in Lynn

One person was injured during a fire in Lynn, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

Lynn Fire Department says companies are battling a fire in a three-story residential building on 104 Lewis St.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities say one person was removed from the building and is being treated by EMS.

The person has not been identified and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.