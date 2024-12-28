Lynn

One injured as firefighters battle flames in Lynn

Lynn Fire Department says companies are battling a fire in a three-story residential building on 104 Lewis St.

Getty Images

One person was injured during a fire in Lynn, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

Lynn Fire Department says companies are battling a fire in a three-story residential building on 104 Lewis St.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities say one person was removed from the building and is being treated by EMS.

The person has not been identified and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

LynnMassachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us