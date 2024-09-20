One injured in Brighton crash, traffic delays being reported

At least one person was injured in a crash in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Beacon Street and Soldiers Field Road.

One person, who was conscious and alert, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Photos from the scene showed two vehicles with major damage.

The crash is causing some inbound traffic delays.