One injured in Cambridge shooting

At least one person was injured in a shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.
Cambridge police said they responded to the area of Main and Portland streets shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One victim was located and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Police are still at the scene and the incident is being investigated by the department's criminal investigation section.
No further details were immediately available.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.