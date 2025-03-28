Massachusetts

One injured in Cambridge shooting

The victim's condition was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

At least one person was injured in a shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

Cambridge police said they responded to the area of Main and Portland streets shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One victim was located and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

Police are still at the scene and the incident is being investigated by the department's criminal investigation section.

No further details were immediately available.

