Massachusetts

One injured in double rollover crash on I-95 in Lexington

The injured patient had to be extricated from their vehicle

By Marc Fortier

Lexington Firefighters Local 1491

One person was injured in a double rollover crash on Monday morning in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Lexington fire said in a social media post that they responded to a double rollover crash on Interstate 95 south early Monday morning.

They said one patient was extricated by crews after stabilizing the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No additional details were released.

