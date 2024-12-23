One injured in double rollover crash on I-95 in Lexington

One person was injured in a double rollover crash on Monday morning in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Lexington fire said in a social media post that they responded to a double rollover crash on Interstate 95 south early Monday morning.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
They said one patient was extricated by crews after stabilizing the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
No additional details were released.