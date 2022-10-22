Local

Dorchester shooting

Man Dead in Dorchester Shooting, Police Say

Officers were called into the area of 39 Baird Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

A man was found dead early Saturday morning after reports of a person shot in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Officers were called to Baird Street near Morton Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The incident was under investigation, according to police, who invited anyone with information to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463). 

