New Hampshire

One man dead in rollover crash in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State Police responded to reports of a Rollover on I-93 south at around 10:11 a.m.

NewHampshireStatePolice
NECN

A man is dead after a rollover crash in Northfield, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Authorities say a man was traveling south when he drove off the left side of the road and rolled over multiple times.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Jeff Aalto, of Tilton, New Hampshire was pronounced dead at the scene.

The high speed lane was shut down for several hours as police conduct their investigation.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNORTHFIELD
