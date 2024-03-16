One man dead in rollover crash in New Hampshire

A man is dead after a rollover crash in Northfield, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

New Hampshire State Police responded to reports of a Rollover on I-93 south at around 10:11 a.m.

Authorities say a man was traveling south when he drove off the left side of the road and rolled over multiple times.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Jeff Aalto, of Tilton, New Hampshire was pronounced dead at the scene.

The high speed lane was shut down for several hours as police conduct their investigation.