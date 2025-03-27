We’ve got one more nice day in Boston before rainy weather pushes in for your weekend.

As we continue moving through this Thursday, expect partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Gusty west winds will make it feel like the low 40s for much of Greater Boston.

Thursday night, a weak disturbance could produce a few sprinkles, but overall, most areas will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

We’re tracking a bit of a warmup on Friday. In fact, highs will climb into the mid 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. But don’t get used to the warmth! We’re tracking cooler temperatures along with wet weather for your weekend.

A front will stall across New England on Saturday, giving way to on and off showers for much of Greater Boston. Some sleet could mix in toward southern New Hampshire at times Saturday, but most of our area will see rain.

High temperatures will likely be in the mid 40s, but our temperatures will be dependent on the placement of the front. If it settles out of Boston, temperatures will reach the 40s. If the front pushes farther north, we’ll have warmer weather.

The same scenario sets up for Sunday. In fact, right now, we’re forecasting highs in the mid 40s, but any subtle change in the frontal placement could change our temperatures in a big way. Sunday features rain, but our forecast models are hinting at the bulk of the rain arriving later in the day. So Sunday doesn’t look like a complete washout at this time.

However, rain is looking likely on Monday as a cold front passes through. Some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures could approach 60 degrees Monday before cooler and drier pushes in by Tuesday.