One of the best-known event venues in Greater Boston is going on the auction block

One of the best-known event venues in the Greater Boston area is going on the auction block.

An email sent to us indicates that Lombardo's in Randolph is putting more than 400 items up for auction, including catering and event equipment, furniture, light fixtures (including its iconic chandelier), and more, with the online auction taking place on February 15 via Boston auction firm Paul E. Saperstein Co. and Bidspotter. The Lombardo family announced the sale of its property last September and also announced the formation of the Lombardo Hospitality Group, which is behind Bardo's Bar Pizza in South Boston and Norwood, as well as Off The Vine Catering.

Lombardo's traces its roots to a butcher shop in East Boston that was established nearly 100 years ago, with the Lombardo family subsequently opening a supermarket in Eastie in the 1950s before eventually opening event venues in East Boston and, later, Randolph.

The website for the Lombardo Hospitality Group is at https://lombardoshospitality.com/

