One of the Best-known Restaurants in Boston's North End to Close

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of the best-known restaurants in the North End is calling it a day, though the concept isn't completely going away.



According to a Facebook post from the place, Taranta on Hanover Street is shutting down its physical space, with the post saying the following:





Many restaurants in the North End rely heavily on tourism, sporting events, concerts, conventions, and our location has lost all of our corporate business, functions and graduations, operating at 30% of its capacity due to seating restrictions. Without all of this we cannot survive. Since March, our liabilities have accumulated to more than we can sustain and unfortunately we were not able to reach an agreement with our landlord to make things work.