One of the last remaining Boston Market locations in Massachusetts has closed

File photo of a Boston Market
Mark Wilson | Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant chain that got its start in the Boston area has all but disappeared from the local landscape, as one of the two remaining locations inside Route 128 has shut down.

According to a source, Boston Market in Quincy is no longer in operation, with a check on the website for the company seeming to confirm this as the Granite Street restaurant is no longer listed. With the closing of the Quincy location, the only remaining outlet of Boston Market within Route 128 is in Medford, while others can still be found a bit further out in Brockton and Framingham.

Boston Market first started out in Newton as Boston Chicken back in the mid-1980s, with its headquarters moving to Colorado in the 1990s and eventually changing its name to Boston Market.

The address for the now-closed Boston Market in Quincy was 126 Granite Street, Quincy, MA, 02169. The website for the company is at https://www.bostonmarket.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

