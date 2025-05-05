Massachusetts

One-on-one with Mass. Senate President Karen Spilka

Karen Spilka sat down with NBC10 Boston's Matt Prichard to discuss ballot questions, the current legislative session, reelection and more

By Matt Prichard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka isn’t mincing words 121 days into the new legislative session.

“Crazy, chaotic,” Spilka said as she described the current legislative session to NBC10 Boston in a sit-down interview.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Following a busy 2024 session with gun reform, health care and education bills all passing through the State House, 2025 is shaping up to have a more federal focus as the Senate attempts to push back on President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“The Trump Administration changes not monthly, not weekly, but hourly and reversing what it pronounces,” Spilka said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
We ask the Massachusetts Senate President about the gun reform bill she's pushing, a plan to make community college free for everyone and the secretive nature of lawmaking in Beacon Hill.

November’s elections also saw the passage of Ballot Question One, which attempts to allow State Auditor Diana DiZoglio to audit the legislature.

Spilka is vehemently against the measure.

“We have done an annual audit by a certified public accountant for several years now, ever since I’ve been Senate President,” Spilka explained. “Separation of powers comes into play here and I believe that prevents the auditor from auditing the legislature and using it as a weapon potentially. I’m not saying this auditor, but any auditor could.”

Battles Spilka intends to keep fighting in 2025 and beyond with an intention to run for reelection.

“I decided I am running for President of the Senate,” she said.

More political interviews with Massachusetts leaders

Apr 28

One-on-one with Sen. Ed Markey

Massachusetts Apr 24

One-on-one with Mass. Secretary of State Bill Galvin

This article tagged under:

Massachusettspolitics
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us