One-on-one with Mass. Senate President Karen Spilka

Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka isn’t mincing words 121 days into the new legislative session.

“Crazy, chaotic,” Spilka said as she described the current legislative session to NBC10 Boston in a sit-down interview.

Following a busy 2024 session with gun reform, health care and education bills all passing through the State House, 2025 is shaping up to have a more federal focus as the Senate attempts to push back on President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“The Trump Administration changes not monthly, not weekly, but hourly and reversing what it pronounces,” Spilka said.

November’s elections also saw the passage of Ballot Question One, which attempts to allow State Auditor Diana DiZoglio to audit the legislature.

Spilka is vehemently against the measure.

“We have done an annual audit by a certified public accountant for several years now, ever since I’ve been Senate President,” Spilka explained. “Separation of powers comes into play here and I believe that prevents the auditor from auditing the legislature and using it as a weapon potentially. I’m not saying this auditor, but any auditor could.”

Battles Spilka intends to keep fighting in 2025 and beyond with an intention to run for reelection.

“I decided I am running for President of the Senate,” she said.