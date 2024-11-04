One person critically injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in Boston

One person was critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Boston early Monday morning.

Boston police said they responded at 3:51 a.m. to a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another motor vehicle at 1112 Hyde Park Ave.

One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by homicide detectives and the department's fatal collision team.

No further details were released.