One person critically injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in Boston

The crash was reported around 3:51 a.m. at 1112 Hyde Park Ave.

By Marc Fortier

One person was critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Boston early Monday morning.

Boston police said they responded at 3:51 a.m. to a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another motor vehicle at 1112 Hyde Park Ave.

One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by homicide detectives and the department's fatal collision team.

No further details were released.

