One Person Dead After Crash on I-95 in Newburyport: State Police

By Matt Fortin

A crash Wednesday night in Newburyport left one person dead and other people hurt, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers began getting reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, and responded to Interstate 95 North near mile marker 85. An NBC10 Boston crew that was at the scene captured video showing a motorcycle and SUV, both with damage.

Troopers determined one person was dead on scene and multiple other people were injured, according to state police.

Authorities have not yet said what may have led up to the crash, or released the name of the person who died in it. An investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

