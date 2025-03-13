New Hampshire

One person dead after house fire in New Hampshire

Firefighters attempted to search the home on Main Street when they first arrived but were pushed back by intense conditions

By Thea DiGiammerino

One person has died after a house fire in Rumney, New Hampshire, early Thursday morning, according to the state fire marshal.

Fire officials said crews were first called to the home on Main Street around 2:25 a.m. Firefighters attempted to search the home but were pushed back by intense conditions. Hours later, at 5:09 a.m., the fire was declared under control.

One person was found dead inside the home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify them and determine cause and manner of death.

Crews from Wentworth, Plymouth, Campton-Thornton, Ashland, New Hampton, Hebron, Canaan, Haverhill, Holderness, Waterville Valley, Center Harbor, Bridgewater, and Bristol all responded to the call. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and Rumney Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to call the fire marshal's office at 603-223-4289.

