One Person Dead After Rochester, NH Crash

The man, identified as Glenn Patch of East Rochester, was traveling south on North Main Street sometime before 3:26 a.m. when his 2012 Jeep Rubicon veered across the northbound lane, according to Rochester police. After striking a parked 2001 Ford Escape, his Jeep rolled over.

Patch was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Other than the parked Ford Escape, no other vehicles or people were involved in the accident, authorities said.

North Main Street was temporarily closed as authorities investigated, but has since reopened. The accident remains under investigation.

Rochester police request that anyone who may have witnessed the crash call them at 603-330-7128 and reference case #20-36-AC.