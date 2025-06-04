One person hospitalized following overnight fire in Roxbury

Boston firefighters battled a blaze in the city's Roxbury neighborhood overnight.
The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in a large mixed-use building at 971 Tremont St., according to fire officials. When firefighters arrived, they said flames were showing from the third and fourth floors.
Fire officials said they made an aggressive attack via the rear stairs, and located one person in need of medical attention inside.
That person was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.
Fire officials said 12 adults and two children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Damage is estimated at $500,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.