One person hospitalized following overnight fire in Roxbury

Boston firefighters battled a blaze in the city's Roxbury neighborhood overnight.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in a large mixed-use building at 971 Tremont St., according to fire officials. When firefighters arrived, they said flames were showing from the third and fourth floors.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Fire officials said they made an aggressive attack via the rear stairs, and located one person in need of medical attention inside.

That person was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Fire officials said 12 adults and two children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Chief Rayshawn Johnson briefs the media at the fire 971 Tremont st . Approx. 3:30 fire showing from 3rd & 4th floors. 1resident was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ .12 adults & 2 children displaced , ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ . Damages est. 500,00, the cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/7v84CcXVkZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 4, 2025

Damage is estimated at $500,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.