Boston

One person hospitalized following serious early-morning crash in Boston

Police said the crash stemmed from an apparent road rage incident

By Marc Fortier and Darren Botelho

One person is hospitalized following an early-morning crash in Boston.

The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Centre Street rotary at Arborway. Boston police said it stemmed from an apparent road rage incident.

Dedham police said the incident started in their town when they received a call from someone who was following a vehicle they had been involved in a crash with on Interstate 95. Both vehicles passed through Dedham, and it appears one of the vehicles might have struck a fence on Channing Road.

They said both vehicles traveled eastbound on Route 109 into Boston, where one of the vehicles crashed.

One person was taken to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known. Firefighters had to use tools to extricate the person from the car after it struck a tree.

The crash scene had been cleared by 7 a.m.

