BOSTON

One Person Injured in Boston Neighborhood Stabbing

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person was stabbed Sunday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

Boston police received a call around 5:50 p.m. for a person with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing near 112 Southampton Street.

Police later said the injuries were downgraded to non-life threatening and the victim is expected to survive.

There was no immediate word on a suspect or possible motive.

There is an active and ongoing investigation.

