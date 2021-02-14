One Person Injured in Boston Neighborhood Stabbing

One person was stabbed Sunday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.
Boston police received a call around 5:50 p.m. for a person with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing near 112 Southampton Street.
Police later said the injuries were downgraded to non-life threatening and the victim is expected to survive.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
There was no immediate word on a suspect or possible motive.
There is an active and ongoing investigation.