Boston

One person injured in South Boston shooting

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a person shot at 3 Gavin Way at about 1:15 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a shooting where one person was gravely injured in Boston early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

