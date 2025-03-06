Maine

One person killed, 4 others injured in overnight fire in Portland, Maine

The cause remains under investigation, but fire officials said it does not appear suspicious

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

One person died and four others were injured in a house fire overnight in Portland, Maine.

Firefighters responded to the home at 11 Olympia St. shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, according to officials. Five adults lived at the home, and all of them were inside when the blaze broke out.

One person was killed, and the other four were taken to Maine Medical Center, News Center Maine reported. One of them was in serious condition, fire officials said, and no update on the other three was immediately available.

The fire does not appear suspicious, Portland Fire Chief Chad Johnson said, but he said the cause is not yet known.

Veranda Street in the area of the fire was closed to traffic for several hours overnight, reopening around 5 a.m. Olympia Street remained closed as of Thursday morning.

No further details were immediately available.

