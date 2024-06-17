New Hampshire

One person killed, another injured in overnight fire in Goffstown, NH

The victim's identity has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Fire Generic
Getty Images/File

One person died and another was injured in a fire in southern New Hampshire overnight.

The fire was reported around 12:18 a.m. Monday on Sonny Avenue in Goffstown, authorities said. One person died and another person was hospitalized.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities said they received initial reports indicating that there was smoke in the home and a victim was trapped on the second floor.

When Goffstown firefighters arrived, the trapped victim was calling to them from a second-story window. Smoke was pouring from the building and flames were visible on the first floor.

When firefighters entered the building, they said they found a person inside. The person was removed from the home and resuscitation attempts were made, but they were unsuccessful and the person was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy that will be conducted at the state medical examiner's office on Tuesday.

The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

More New Hampshire stories

14 hours ago

21-year-old motorcyclist arrested for driving 141 mph on I-93 in NH

New Hampshire Jun 13

Fatal killing of Manchester, NH man by police was legally justified, AG says

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us